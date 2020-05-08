Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped denizens of Bhubaneswar after reports suggested that a food delivery man tested positive for COVID-19.

The 36-year-old delivery man from Chakeisihani area under Mancheswar police limits tested positive for the deadly disease Thursday, a source said.

The man is employed with a processed food company that has its office in Patia area. He had been to various containment zones including Bomikhal and Surya Nagar after Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) engaged several organisations for delivery of essential commodities in these places.

While BMC officials are yet to release an official statement over the issue, the source suggested that the civic body has already initiated an extensive contact tracing exercise.