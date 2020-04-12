Bhubaneswar: The 72nd foundation day celebration of Bhubaneswar has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Capital Foundation Day Celebration Committee Sunday said, “Following the lockdown guidelines of the state government we will not celebrate the Capital day this year.”

In collaboration with the State government and Khurda district administration, the organisation conducts the programme in grand fashion April 13 every year. However, in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the committee has decided to cancel all programmes related to Bhubaneswar foundation day this year, the press release stated.

“We are praying to Lord Jagannath and Lord Lingaraj for inclusive development of Bhubaneswar and to save the country and state from the clutches of coronavirus,” committee members said.

Notably, the Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had laid the foundation stone of Bhubaneswar city April 13, 1948.

PNN