Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Over 100 environmental groups from across the length and breadth of the state enthusiastically participated and shared their innovative ideas for environment protection at the ‘Green Heroes Speak’, on the eve of the fourth edition of the ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave 2024: Climate Change – Building Resilience’, at the Press Club of Odisha Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, Adyasha Satpathy, Chief Executive of Dharitri and OrissaPOST, highlighted that Dharitri, now in its 51st year, aims to unite green heroes from across the state through the event and connect them with each other to help them work collaboratively towards environmental safety.

“That’s because the implementation of rules is dependent on you,” Satpathy said adding that the conclave consistently seeks to amplify grassroots voices, offering them a platform to share their work and raise awareness. She said this year’s conclave will feature noted ecologist Raman Sukumar who will discuss elephant safety issues, underscoring Dharitri’s commitment to diverse environmental challenges.

The event also recognised last year’s Climate Grant-Odisha winners, including Sathee Parivar, Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan (OPSA), Aahwan Foundation (group category), Jalendra Mohalik and Chandan Panda (individual category), and Sattvic Soul Foundation (Dharitri Youth Action Award). They shared insights into their projects.

Environmentalist Soumya Ranjan Biswal of OPSA, a 2023 climate grant recipient and current jury member, credited the grant for aiding mangrove conservation and Olive Ridley turtle protection efforts. “I feel very proud that there is a growing environmental awareness among Odisha’s youth and the impactful work being done state-wide on environment safety,” he said. The organisations also shared details of their mission towards environmental protection.

Speaking on the occasion, Tathagata Satpathy, Editor of Dharitri and OrissaPOST, said the conclave is a visionary initiative by the Chief Executive of the twin publications, Adyasha Satpathy, to create awareness about the environment. He voiced concerns over some NGOs misusing foreign funds while failing to deliver results.

“This is making the state suffer as in reality, nothing is happening,” he said while urging genuine environmental heroes to come forward and take the lead. ”Dharitri Youth Conclave is always there to support them,” he added.

He also acknowledged the remarkable contributions of Odisha’s youth in safeguarding the environment.

The evening culminated with an electrifying performance by the Virah band, featuring singer Rumit Walia, guitarist and vocalist Utsav Bhardwaj, and percussionist Tarun Kumar.

They began their performance with a stirring rendition of ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, followed by ‘Noor E Khuda’ (adopted as Ore Khuda), calling for humanity to cease environmental destruction. Their original song ‘Thoda Sa’ encouraged individuals to make small changes for the sake of the planet, leaving the audience inspired and reflective.

PNN