Bhubaneswar: The Capital City has found a position among the top 10 cleanest cities in the country in a survey conducted by the Centre.

The Temple City has been ranked 9th in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs among cities with a population between 3 to 10 lakh.

The City held 34th position in last year’s survey. Moreover, Aska and Chikiti have received the Swachh Shehar honours in their respective population categories.

Aska received the award in the 50,000– 20,000 population segment, while Chikiti was honoured in the under 20,000 population category.

Both cities secured 2nd place nationally in their respective categories. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was felicitated as the ‘Promising Swachh Shehar of Odisha’ by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal at the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Award Ceremony in New Delhi Thursday.

The awards to Aska and Chikiti were given away by the President of India.

The awards were received in the presence of Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, along with senior department officials and representatives from various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Usha Padhee.

Congratulating the Housing & Urban Development department for the laurels, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “The national recognition of Aska, Chikiti and BMC is a testament to the department’s relentless efforts, effective leadership, and community-driven approach.

My heartfelt appreciation goes to all officers, ULB representatives, sanitation workers, and citizens who made this achievement possible.

Let us continue working together to build a Swachh and Samruddha Odisha,” the Chief Minister said on X.

