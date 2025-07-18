By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: A state-wide bandh brought Odisha to a standstill Thursday following the tragic self-immolation and death of a young female student who had reportedly faced sexual harassment and received no action from authorities despite multiple complaints.

The incident has triggered widespread anger, protests, and soul-searching across the state. Civil society leaders, students, and activists have united in grief and frustration, not only in mourning the loss but also condemning what many are calling a systemic administrative and societal failure.

However, they said calling a bandh to protest the tragedy is not enough to bring about a change in the system or ensure safety to women.

Voicing strong scepticism over the effectiveness of bandhs, social activist Matrumayee Priyadarsini said, “Even those shouting on the footpaths know very well that this cannot bring any real transformation.

Bandhs have become more of a political strategy than a tool for justice,” she said. “Until stricter laws are enforced and civil society becomes more vigilant, more girls will continue to suffer and die in silence,” she added.

Srusti Misra, a university student, called the incident deeply shameful. “If a girl is not safe in an educational institution, then it is a disgrace.

Despite her repeated complaints, the government didn’t act. If they had, she might still be alive today,” she said.

However, she said observing bandh alone would not solve the actual problem, unless the government becomes proactive in ensuring women’s safety.

“This bandh might have some impact, but what matters is whether the government takes real action.”

Shweta Agarwal from Unmukt Foundation called the situation ‘horrifying’.

“It is horrifying that a girl had to burn herself just to be heard. And tragically, even this will be remembered only until the next headline replaces it,” she said.

“Institutions are still silencing victims and protecting the accused. Why didn’t anyone act when she was alive?” she asked.

A 2021 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), cited by Agarwal noted that 86 rapes occur daily in India, with 49 crimes against women every hour.

Renowned social activist Namrata Chadha pointed to complete administrative collapse. “The victim complained to her college, the police, yet no one acted.

This is a failure of every authority responsible for her safety. Protests are being stifled instead of being heard. That tells us everything,” she stated.

Abharani Choudhury, secretary of Odisha Patita Udhar Samiti (OPUS), said the situation reflects poorly on the state government.

“Sexual harassment acts must be enforced strongly; otherwise, what’s the point of having it? It’s shocking that Odisha still lacks a functioning State Women’s Commission even after a year of BJP rule,” she said.

“The Chief Minister must answer what his government is doing for Beti Bachao beyond slogans.”

While the bandh captured headlines and mobilised thousands, many remain doubtful that it will lead to meaningful reform without sustained public pressure and political accountability.

PNN