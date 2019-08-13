BHUBANESWAR: In another shot in the arm for the capital city’s research and development, the central government has selected Bhubaneswar along with five other cities for City Knowledge and Innovation Clusters.

These clusters, traditionally known as Clusters of Innovations (COI) have been defined as global economic hotspots where new technologies germinate and where pools of capital, expertise, and talent foster the development of new industries and ways of doing business.

Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad have also been selected for the scheme. The office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) is heading the project on a priority basis under its agenda for the first 100 days of the NDA government’s second term.

“There is a huge amount of knowledge and fiscal resources existing within a city or region. If we can seamlessly connect these independent entities into a virtual platform, we will be able to optimise the resources, and various sectors will be able to work in partnership instead of in silos,” said Arabinda Mitra, Scientific Secretary.

PSA officials also added that while the concept notes for all cities are ready, consultative meetings in some have already been initiated.

For smooth running of the initiative each city cluster will have a nodal office headed by a CEO, who will be selected by the stakeholders. “The CEO can be an industrialist, a scientist or an academician. It can be anyone who the stakeholders think is an appropriate appointment,” an official said. Government officials, such as municipal commissioners, will be a part of the city cluster.