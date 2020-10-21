Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Wednesday morning conducted simultaneously raids at various places linked to R&B Division-V assistant engineer Sarada Prasad Gauda in Bhubaneswar in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

According to a source in Vigilance, the raids are being carried out at five places simultaneously. The places include a triple storied building over Plot number – 49 Sweety Complex at Ganga Nagar area of Unit-6 in Bhubaneswar, office room at Nirmana Saudha in Bhubaneswar and three other places in Ganjam including ancestral house at Badagada village, father-in-law’s house at Sorada, house of Sasmuta Sahu located at Gandhi Nagar 1st lane at extended Badagada area.

The officer is said to have accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The search was carried out on strength of Special Judge Vigilance Misc case No 10/2020. The raids were underway at the time of filing this report.

PNN