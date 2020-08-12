Bhubaneswar: As many as 187 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 104 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 83 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 107 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 12th Aug 2020(till 9am).

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 4,358 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 2,914 have recovered. While there are 1,415 active cases, 23 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 50,672 with the detection of record 1,876 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 305. As many as 1,182 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 694 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing. The state tested 32,053 samples for COVID-19 Tuesday, its highest till date.