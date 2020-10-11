Bhubaneswar: As many as 290 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Sunday.

While 79 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 211 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 352 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 25,464 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 21,897 have recovered. While there are 3,429 active cases, 117 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 2,546 new cases of coronavirus infection in the state in last 24 hours, state I&PR Department said in a tweet Sunday.

Out of the new positive cases, 1,504 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons. Earlier Saturday the state had reported 2,854 infections.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,022 with 16 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

