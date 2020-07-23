Bhubaneswar: The state capital reported 126 fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday, taking the total tally in the city to 1,469, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet. Among the fresh cases, 93 were from quarantine centres while 33 contracted the virus locally.

Out of the 93 quarantine cases, 36 were workers of a flour mill in Mancheswar. All of them had come in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

All the patients have been shifted to various COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway with regards to local cases. Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

Meanwhile 81 persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Thursday, informed BMC in a separate tweet.

The number of active cases in the city now stands at 651. So far 805 patients have recovered from the disease while 11 have died due to the deadly virus.

