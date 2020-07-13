Bhubaneswar: The Odisha capital Monday reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the city to 718.

Among the fresh detected cases, four were reported from quarantine centres while 10 have contracted the virus locally.

In a separate development, 29 patients tested negative for the virus and have been discharged from the respective COVID-19 facilities Monday. This information was given by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 13th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/O4B0wbBlR4 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 13, 2020

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway with regards to local cases. Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses of the local infections have been asked to undergo home quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city went up to 353. The total number of recovered cases now stands at 356. The death toll in the city due to the deadly virus now stands at eight.

PNN