Bhubaneswar: Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state capital. This information was given by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in a tweet Friday.

Among the two fresh cases, one is a female and a staff of Apollo Hospital while the other is a 30-year-old man from Nayapalli locality. A relative of the Nayapalli man had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Both the patients have been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital here.

Contact tracing of the persons the two may have come in touch with is on. Their family members and neighbours have been asked to undergo home quarantine. The houses of those infected and that of their neighbours have already been sanitised, BMC officials informed.

In a separate development, the BMC said that four more infected patients in the city have recovered. The first is a 40-year-old man from Balipatna slum in GGP Colony while the second is a 26-year-old male belonging to the Kalinga Studio slum in Ghatikia area. Of the remaining two who have been discharged, one is from Nayagarh district. He was undergoing treatment in the state capital. The fourth person who has beaten the dreaded virus is a 50-year-old male residing in Raghunath Nagar in Dum Duma locality.

With the fresh detections and recoveries, the city’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 103. The number of active patients currently stands at 40 while 59 have been discharged from the COVID-19 hospitals after they tested negative for the pandemic.

