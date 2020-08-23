Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Sunday reported 317 new COVID-19 cases from different areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the fresh cases, while 206 cases were reported from quarantine centres, 111 have contracted the virus locally. Meanwhile, 170 patients in the city have recovered from the disease.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said.

It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

With these fresh additions and recoveries, the total cases in the city have gone up to 7,332. Of them, while a total number of 4,389 patients have so far recovered from the disease, 2,901 patients are still undergoing treatment. The pandemic has so far claimed 33 lives in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, Odisha reported 2,993 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 78, 530. Of them, 52,276 patients have been discharged from COVID hospitals after their recovery and 25,792 are still undergoing treatment.

409 patients have so far succumbed to the virus in the state. Similarly, the number of COVID-19 patients who died due to reasons other than coronavirus stands at 53.

PNN