Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city Sunday reported 64 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the city to 704.

Among the fresh detected cases, 36 were reported from quarantine centres while 28 contracted the virus locally. At the same time, 13 patients have also been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals the same day, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway with regards to local cases.

Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 368. Similarly, a total number of 327 patients have so far been recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll remains at eight.

