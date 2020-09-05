Bhubaneswar: Fun, frolic and festivity marked the Teachers’ Day celebrations held digitally at city-based schools Saturday.

Students from Play Group to Class XII left no stones unturned to ensure a well organised programme, taking the aid of technology.

Students of Sai International School weaved magic with their wonderful show of love and gratitude through soulful songs, amazing dance performances, heart touching speeches, self-composed poems, beautiful artwork and paintings and heartfelt messages. They also prepared handmade cards as well as homemade cakes and cookies as a token of love. Enthusiastic students created a fun-filled ambience by organising a magic show, recalling funny moments from classrooms, organising riddles and surprising everyone with a

wonderful rap.

The pre-primary students dressed up as their favourite teachers, paid homage to their gurus by doing aarti, gifting flowers and offering sweets and chocolates. Students were also shown videos on the importance of teachers.

SAI International School organised an entertaining program especially for the teachers to applaud their concerted and sincere efforts to ensure the continuity of learning of the students during the pandemic. The teachers sang some beautiful songs, presented mesmerising dance performances and interesting skits on contemporary issues, as well as enthralled everyone with some brilliant instrumental music.

Nilakantha Panigrahi, Sr. Principal, SAI International School said, “Each one of you is not only the pillar on which SAI International rests, but also a true and inspired teacher.”

On the occasion, Founder and Mentor Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo expressed his gratitude to all the teachers world over for their painstaking effort in ensuring an interrupted learning of the students. He thanked the teachers of SAI International for their exemplary service, immense patience and dedication.

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in ODM Public School also in virtual mode at its Emerald Auditorium with due gaiety and sanctity, decorum and joy with participation by all the teachers online.

While paying tribute to former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the chairman of ODM Group of institutions Satyabrata Minaketan addressed the teachers’ community and hailed their invaluable contributions to nation-building.

BJEM students also thanked their teachers with poetry and cultural programmes on the occasion.