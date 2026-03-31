Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution to observe Odia Pakhya, a 14-day cultural festival, from April 1 across the state.

The initiative aims to reconnect people with Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and traditions during the fortnight, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said.

The resolution was moved in the Assembly by Suraj and adopted in the House.

He said that the state government introduced Odia Pakhya celebration in 2025, which is being celebrated with greater grandeur.

“Odia Pakhya is not merely a government programme but a collective effort to celebrate Odia language, literature, food, traditions, attire and lifestyle,” the minister said.

He informed the House that the celebrations will commence April 1 with the observance of “Odisha Divas”, organised by the Information and Public Relations Department, followed by “Khadi Chuan Day” April 2 by the School and Mass Education Department for children enrolling in pre-primary and Class I.

The Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Department will observe “Ama Poshak Ama Parichaya Day” (my dress, my identity) April 3, which will promote traditional attire.

On April 4, an awareness march titled “Odia Nameplate Campaign” will be organised by Odisha Labour Department to encourage the use of Odia language in signboards, he said.

According to the proposal, a heritage run will be conducted on April 5 near historical sites across the state to promote heritage awareness and the Fit India Fit Odisha initiative.

The events that will be held in the following days include a cleanliness drive across temples, a blood donation drive, a ‘buy a book’ campaign, a celebration of folk art, and an awareness drive on the lives of iconic characters.

The celebrations will conclude 14th April with the grand observance of the Odia New Year across the state, the minister said.