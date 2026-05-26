Bhubaneswar: Five artists from Odisha will showcase their works at a national art exhibition scheduled to begin May 26 at Nehru Art Centre in Mumbai.

The selected artists include principal of Dhauli College of Art and Craft and painter Panchanan Samal, national award-winning sculptors Chandan Kumar Samal and Narottam Das, sculptor Himanshu Mahanta and painter Sophia Yasmin.

Their contemporary paintings and sculptures will be displayed at the exhibition. Samal will exhibit abstract paintings based on contemporary themes, while Chandan will present a contemporary stone sculpture titled Nature.

Narottam has interpreted mythological themes through ceramic sculptures in a modern style. Himanshu has created realistic stone sculptures inspired by Odisha’s timeless literary works using Muguni stone.

Sophia, on the other hand, has transformed discarded furniture materials into contemporary artworks, offering a distinctive artistic expression.

The exhibition will also feature contemporary paintings and sculptures by artists from Chandigarh, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Rajasthan, providing a platform for diverse artistic styles and expressions from across the country.