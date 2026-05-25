Bhubaneswar: Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik Monday laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art 450-seat auditorium at the State Institute for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) complex in the Capital City.

Addressing media, Naik said the modern auditorium, to be built at a cost of Rs 32 crore, is expected to serve as a key platform for training elected representatives, government officials and grassroots institutions, while strengthening governance reforms across the state. “The 450-seat auditorium is not merely a structure of bricks and cement; it will emerge as a vibrant centre for democratic decentralisation, knowledge-sharing and institutional capacity building. Through this platform, elected representatives and government officials will receive high-quality training and a renewed vision for transforming rural Odisha,” he said.

The facility will host high-level workshops, state conferences and seminars on key areas such as localisation of sustainable development goals (LSDGs), Panchayat Progress Index (PGI), good governance, digital governance, women’s leadership, social inclusion, water and sanitation, and Central and state finance commission grants.

The auditorium will be equipped with advanced audio-visual systems and facilities for documentary screenings, cultural and the matic programmes, inter-departmental review meetings and exhibitions showcasing innovations in Panchayati Raj and rural governance. The new infrastructure is also expected to elevate SIRD&PR’s training ecosystem to global standards by promoting interaction among elected representatives, administrative officers, community-based organisations and grassroots stakeholders.

Calling the project a milestone for the department, the minister said the initiative reflects the vision of strengthening every gram panchayat in Odisha through institutional excellence and empowered local governance, in line with the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

Among others, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Girish SN, Drinking Water and Sanitation Director Vineet Bhardwaj, Director (Independent Projects) Siddhartha Shankar Swain, SIRD&PR Director Madhusmita Samal, Panchayati Raj Director in Dramani Nayak, and Chief Engineer (Building Construction) Priyabrat Samantaray attended the ceremony.