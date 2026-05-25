Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to host the BRICS Technical Meeting on “Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group” under India’s presidency, from June 3 to 5, officials said Monday.

According to an official statement issued by the state Revenue and Disaster Management department, the representatives and experts from BRICS countries will participate in the meeting and deliberate on various issues related to disaster management, resilience building and international cooperation.

The delegates from Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE and China, among other countries will attend the conference, it said.

Odisha has been selected as the host for this important technical meeting in recognition of the state’s proactive, successful and robust initiatives in the field of disaster preparedness and management, the statement said.

Odisha has earned international appreciation for its effective cyclone management, community-based early warning systems and successful rescue and evacuation strategies.

“The technical meeting is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange among BRICS nations on disaster management, promote discussions on new technologies and coordinated approaches and further strengthen mutual cooperation,” an official said.

Hosting of such a significant technical conference of BRICS nations in Puri will not only showcase Odisha’s achievements and expertise in disaster management at the international level, but also further enhance the state’s global image, he said.