Bhubaneswar: The state capital Wednesday sizzled at 44.2 degree Celsius making it the hottest place in Odisha. In the process, this was the highest temperature ever-recorded in this city in March, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) claimed.

HR Biswas, Regional Director of IMD said, “Earlier the record of maximum temperature in March in Bhubaneswar stood at 42.2 degrees which was registered March 21, 2016. This is the first time the temperature in Bhubaneswar breached 42.2 degrees in March.”

Biswas also said that the highest temperature ever recorded in the state capital was 46.7 degree Celsius June 5, 2012. The met department also predicted that the heat wave will continue in this city and other parts of the state Thursday also.

While issuing warning for Thursday the IMD said, “Heat wave is likely to continue at a few places with severe heat wave in some localities of the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Malkangiri.”

PNN