Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Saturday arrested three people in connection with the killing of a builder in Bhubaneswar, an officer said.

The arrested persons were identified as Gulu Mohanty (34), Silu alias Manoj Behera (31), and Sukanta Behera (41), residents of Pradhan Sahi village in Airfield police station area in Bhubaneswar, DCP Jagmohan Meena told reporters.

The deceased, identified as Sasmit Biswal, also known as Chinu, was hacked to death Friday, he said, adding that the accused had past enmity over a long-standing property dispute.

Meena said preliminary investigation revealed that Biswal had gone to a disputed plot for a possession-related matter.

He was allegedly attacked and murdered by the assailants, following which his body was dumped in the cashew forest on the outskirts of the city. His body was later discovered and sent for post-mortem examination, Meena said.

Sasmit was previously in a business partnership with Tulu Mohanty, a resident of Pradhan Sahi village, he said.

Family members of the deceased lodged a complaint against seven persons and of them, three were detained and later arrested, the officer added.

PTI