Bhubaneswar: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India’s home season schedule for 2026-27. During this season, India will play a total of 22 matches across 17 cities in the country. The schedule also includes four overseas tours to India by the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia. The home season is set to begin in September, with a T20 match in Barabati Stadium December 24.



India will host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20 series. The second T20 match will be held in Barabati, with the first in Rajkot and the third in Pune. India’s home season will kick off with the West Indies tour starting September 27, featuring a three-match one-day international series followed by a five-match T20 series.

The Oman series’ three matches will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh. The T20 series matches will take place in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The most significant home series for India in this season will be against Australia, which will tour in January for a five-match Test series.

Later, India will host Sri Lanka in December 2026 for a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20 series. The ODIs will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, while the T20s will take place in Rajkot, Cuttack, and Pune.

This season promises a packed calendar, with key series providing vital preparation for India ahead of international tournaments.