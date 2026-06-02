Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely to affect several parts of Odisha over the next two days, with the Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange warning for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

The weather office has forecast heavy rainfall and strong winds in the two districts, while thunderstorm activity is expected to impact several northern and interior regions of the state.

According to the IMD, weather conditions are likely to change after the next two days, with temperatures expected to rise by up to 4 degrees Celsius across Odisha.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a heatwave warning for several western Odisha districts, including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi and Nuapada.