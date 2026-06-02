Dasamantpur: A 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at Shukraput village in Koraput district after reportedly losing money in IPL betting and fearing a reprimand from his father, police said. The deceased was identified as Tanmaya Lamta, son of Ha ladhar Lamta of the village.

Reports said Tanmaya had allegedly wagered Rs 4,000 on the IPL fi nal match with out informing his family members. After losing the bet, he apprehended that his father may scold him if the matter came to light. Under severe stress, he decided to end his life. On Monday morning, his father saw the teenager running towards a tree carrying a rope and chased him.

However, before Haladhar could intervene, Tanmaya allegedly hanged himself. Family members rushed him to Dasamantpur Community Health Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead. Relatives later learned that the teenager had lost money to IPL betting and was upset over the incident.

Following a complaint lodged by Haladhar, Dasamantpur police registered a case of unnatural death and began an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family members. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.