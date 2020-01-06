Bhubaneswar: With a vision to promote culture and excellence in competitive sports, the first edition of Khelo India University Games was announced here Tuesday by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union for Human Resources and Development, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries.

The Odisha Government will host the prestigious event February 22 to March 1 at the KIIT complex here in association with Sports Authority of India (SAI), Association of Indian Universities, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the National Sports Federation (NSFs).

Khelo India University Games will witness over 4000 athletes from 100 Universities across India vying for top honours in 17 different disciplines including archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi.

“I am truly delighted to announce that the first edition of the Khelo India University Games will be held in Bhubaneswar; a city which has gained the repute of being the sports capital of India. I commend the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India for taking this initiative of having an annual sports event of this magnitude at the University level. I am sure the true spirit of sportsmanship will be showcased during this event. Odisha Government and KIIT University will ensure all the participants will have a memorable experience during the event,” Patnaik said in his address.

Rijiju pointed out that the event will strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to make India a super power in sports.

“The Khelo India University Games is yet another empowering initiative the government has taken. It will be a platform to young students to showcase their talent in sports as well to develop a culture to pursue sports at this level and eventually contribute to the ultimate goal of topping the medal tally in events like the Asian Games and Olympic Games,” Rijiju said.

“I invite every sports-loving and talented young student to grab this opportunity and begin his or her journey towards excellence,” added the sports minister.

Dutee Chand, one of the most celebrated athletes from Odisha, was also present at the launch ceremony event to unveil this inaugural edition’s logo and Games jersey.

“This is a great platform for athletes who tend to give up sports after school due to pressure of studies or lack of events to take part after age-group/ junior and sub-junior events. A multi-discipline University Games will be a great fixture in the annual sports calendar and it will give new hope to those who want to excel in sports,” Dutee stated.

