Bhubaneswar: The Capital city will host a prestigious two-day national conference of Chairpersons of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committees from Parliament, states, and union territories August 29 and 30.

A preparatory meeting was held Tuesday under Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy’s leadership, who stressed the need for flawless arrangements to ensure the event’s success.

She also expressed sincere gratitude to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for honouring Odisha with the opportunity to host this high-profile conference.

The conference is expected to host over 250 delegates, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Members of Parliament, and Chairpersons and representatives from various states and Union Territories.

Also present at the preparatory meeting were Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan, among others.

They discussed detailed plans and contributed suggestions to ensure smooth coordination for the event.

The conference’s inaugural ceremony will be graced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while the Governor is expected to attend the valedictory function.

After the event, delegates will have the opportunity to visit notable heritage sites such as Puri and Konark.

PNN