Jajpur: A total of 58 people, including 27 children, were admitted to hospital Saturday, as they fell ill allegedly after consuming ‘dahibara’ at a village in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said.

The incident occurred in Patapur village under Dasarathapur block Friday when they consumed ‘dahibara’, a local delicacy, from a local vendor.

Soon after consuming it, they complained of vomiting and fever, police said.

The sick were admitted to the Dasarathapur Community Health Centre (CHC) and Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), they said.

Jajpur District Collector Ambar Kumar Kar said 21 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the DHH in Jajpur and enquired about the health condition of the people.

“Fifty-eight people, including 27 children, were admitted to hospital. Preliminary reports suggest it was due to consumption of ‘dahibara’. We have collected the food and water samples and sent those for testing,” he told reporters.

Later in a post on X, he said: “Today, the Jajpur District Collector visited the District Headquarters Hospital, met with the patients undergoing treatment there, and inquired about their health condition.”

The state government has formed three independent teams to investigate the incident, the minister said.

“The government is also taking necessary steps to ensure that the sick individuals under treatment receive the best possible medical care,” Mahaling added.

PTI