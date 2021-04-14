Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Tuesday fined a traffic constable of Rs 2,000 for not wearing face mask while on duty in Bhubaneswar.

Following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s direction, Odisha has been implementing a 14-day drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.

Acting on the CM’s call, flouters of COVID-19 norms are being slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 during the 14-day ‘Mask Abhiyan’, a senior police official stated.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Odisha Police wrote, “On being brought to our notice, we have fined our own Traffic constable Rs 2,000 for not wearing mask. And he, as a responsible citizen, has paid. Wear mask always; or pay the fine. There is no alternative.”

“On the sixth day of the special COVID enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 9,790 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fines of Rs 29,71,950 on Monday,” the department expressed in another tweet later in the afternoon.

PNN