Bhubaneswar: Even as the 72nd foundation day celebration of Capital city Bhubaneswar has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, citizens believe that the city will be back to normalcy with its full strength and in a sustainable manner.

The city which saw maximum cases of COVID-19 (42 out of total 55 cases across the state) has witnessed stricter shutdown and lockdown measures to contain the spread of the killer virus.

Meanwhile, seven corona positive cases from Bhubaneswar have recovered so far which is commendable at a time when other states such as Maharashtra and Delhi are failing miserably.

Twin city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said, “We have no practical problem in facilitating movement. Let’s not believe in rumours. The restriction on movement & the sacrifices are for the greater good of society. Let’s be steadfast. We will rise from this strongly.”

Jaya Krushna Panigrahi, an environment scientist, said, “The state is fighting tooth and nail with strenuous efforts to combat the novel coronavirus. The initiatives by the government to contain the proliferation of the pandemic are certainly praiseworthy. Otherwise, the loss in terms of human lives would have been beyond our apprehension considering the deficiencies existing in our healthcare sector.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Satpathy said, “People need to understand that the change is happening and the government is doing a commendable job in controlling the virus spread by declaring lockdown and sealing the affected areas in the city.”

Urban planner Piyush Ranjan Rout said, “What really should be considered with regard to urban planning for future Bhubaneswar is how the city could provide the best to its people even in worst situations, like building most efficient healthcare facilities to residents, perhaps a quarantine is really something that city should prioritise.”

Arindam Ganguly, OP