Bhubaneswar: The NSS Bureau of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society and HDFC bank, organised a one-day voluntary blood donation camp Tuesday at the university campus.

The camp was inaugurated by the registrar of the university Renu Prabha Nayak, dean, research department Sribatsa Behera, and NSS programme coordinator Sabita Dash.

Guests present on the occasion were the programme officers of Unit II, III and V– Rosalin Dalai Twinkle Kisku and Jitendra Naik respectively. NSS Bureau programme coordinator Sabita Dash was also present. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff who came forward to support the noble cause by donating blood. A total of 253 units of blood were collected, making a significant contribution to the local blood banks and hospitals.

Volunteers from NSS and the organising units played a key role in coordinating the event, assisting with the setup, and ensuring a smooth and safe donation process. Participants received certificates of appreciation, and academic attendance was provided for donors and active volunteers. All the heads of schools and heads of departments extended their support by promoting the event among students, creating a widespread impact.

