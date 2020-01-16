Kesinga: Bhulias founder Netrananda Budke will be conferred with the prestigious ‘National Leadership Award 2020’ at Hotel Western in Calcutta. The award show will be arranged by Arpit Service.

Netrananda has been chosen for his continuous and outstanding efforts promoting the handicraft and Sambalpuri dress material in international markets. His company also makes research to give new designs to Sambalpuri dresses.

Netrananda has aimed to set up a brand of Bhulias in international market after receiving the award.

He will launch a website www.bhulias.com where different designer Sambalpuri clothes will be provided to weavers and customers at affordable prices.

