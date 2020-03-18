Washington: Former US Vice President Joe Biden is likely to win Florida’s Democratic primary of the 2020 US presidential election, US media projected. Biden was expected to win the Democratic race with a comfortable lead in recent polls of the sunshine state, Xinhua reported, citing US media reports.

As a battleground state for the 2020 presidential election, Florida is the biggest state to vote Tuesday, with 219 pledged delegates to this year’s Democratic National Convention to award.

Biden is currently leading the Democratic primary in a one-on-one battle with Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont for the party’s nomination to challenge sitting President Donald Trump, a Republican.