Washington: US President Joe Biden plans to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve as the US Ambassador to India, media reports said Friday.

Garcetti, 50, who has been mayor since 2013, was a prominent surrogate for Biden during his presidential campaign, serving as a national co-chair of the campaign and as a co-chair of the vice-presidential vetting team, The Washington Post reported.

He was viewed as a contender for a Cabinet posting.

Garcetti, who considered his own presidential run, has recently been embroiled in controversy in Los Angeles, the report said.

A former top aide to Garcetti, Rick Jacobs, left the mayor’s office after being accused of sexual harassment, and Garcetti’s chief of staff, Ana Guerrero, was suspended in June after mocking labour icon Dolores Huerta, the Post reported.

