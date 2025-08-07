Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about how he’s nervous and excited for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which has kicked off and acknowledged the energy of the contestants and audience as the true driving force of the show.

Amitabh took to his blog where he mentioned: “At work .. early rise , early work .. first day of KBC new season .. and as always .. the nerves .. the shaking knees the apprehension (sic).”

“The contestants and the audience in the great KBC floor make all the difference…they are so we are .. Truly ..So to them all .. my wishes and prayers (sic),” he added.

The 17th season of the television game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will premiere August 11.

Sony Entertainment Television on Thursday unveiled the new campaign for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17, highlighting the spirit of today’s India.

Titled ‘Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahaan Akad Hai’, the campaign puts the spotlight firmly on how knowledge is empowering India, fuelling the common man’s ambitions, instilling confidence, and driving a bold ‘Can Do’ attitude.

In a statement, Amitabh had previously said that ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has always stood as a celebration of knowledge and the quiet pride that comes with it.

He added: “This year’s campaign, ‘Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai’, captures that sentiment beautifully and encourages people to take pride in their intellect and to walk tall with the confidence that comes from truly knowing”.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati” is the official Hindi adaptation of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.

The contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.