Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan Tuesday took to social media to encourage Covid warriors at a time when India is fighting the deadly second wave of the virus. In a video he tweeted, Big B recites a Hindi poem penned by his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The poem encourages a person to never give up during a battle, to fight with all their strength and to never bow down or stop midway.

After reciting the poem, Bachchan says in the video: “These words, written by my father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, are a clarion call that reminds us to never give up. They were written at a time the country faced a different crisis and challenge, but even today, they resonate. I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the Covid warriors, our frontline workers, who, as we all know, are sacrificing so much for all of us. It is time we support them and bolster the fight against Covid. This is our fight. We can all contribute in whatever way we can. We must all come together for India.”

T 3901 – WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!️ pic.twitter.com/KxkYKX8O9f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2021

His message comes at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of the pandemic with increasing number of positive cases each day and several states experiencing lockdown.