Mumbai: The Amitabh Bachchan-helmed “Kaun Banega Crorepati” is known for welcoming achievers from all walks of life as contestants. The latest female achiever to be a part of the show is none other than Sudha Murty. The Infosys Foundation Chairperson has graced the hot seat in the finale episode of this season’s KBC.

In the finale episode, Murty went down the memory lane and recalled how she had landed her first job in Telco, the organisation which at that time did not hire female employees.

“It was March 1974, I was in my MTech final year when I came across a notice which stated – Telco requires bright, young engineers at a salary of Rs 1,500. This was big money at that time. But that notice followed with a line that said lady students need not apply. I was agitated! I took a postcard… addressed it to Mr. JRD Tata, TELCO, Mumbai and mailed it,” Murty recalled, on the Sony TV quiz show.

After writing a letter to JRD Tata asking for women engineers to be accepted in Telco, Murty was summoned for a job interview in Pune. That’s how she became the first woman engineer to work in TELCO.

Show host Amitabh Bachchan looked motivated on listening to her story. In fact, he was so moved that he took her autograph and even touched her feet. The Finale episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” airs November 29.