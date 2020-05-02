Mumbai: Veteran Amitabh Bachchan has paid a tribute to his friend and departed colleague Rishi Kapoor, by sharing a recreated classic that was used in 102 Not Out, their last film together that released in 2018.

Big B took to his social media accounts, where he shared a lyrical music video from the Umesh Shukla directorial, which recreated the classic song Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam in his voice.

The original Geeta Dutt classic, for Guru Dutt’s 1959 film Kagaz Ke Phool, was composed by SD Burman and written by Kaifi Azmi. The recreation for the 2018 film was done by composers Rohan-Vinayak. The recreated version for 102 Not Out was crooned by Big B himself.

“Waqt.. Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, hum rahe na hum.” he captioned the video.

T 3517 – Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. pic.twitter.com/JhDPneL3V8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 1, 2020

The black-and-white video uses Big B and Rishi Kapoor’s avatars from 102 Not Out for visuals, and runs for five minutes and 16 seconds. In the dramedy, Kapoor essayed the 76-year-old son of a 102-year-old man, played by Bachchan.

In their heydays, Amitabh Bachchan had worked with Rishi Kapoor in many hit films. They co-starred memorably in Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983), and Ajooba (1991).

Rishi Kapoor passed away April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer. The 67-year-old actor breathed his last at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

His death was confirmed Amitabh, who had tweeted: “”T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!,” Amitabh tweeted on Thursday.”

The 77-year-old Bachchan had recently blogged to state that he never visited the late Kapoor in hospital as he never wanted to see the distress on Kapoor’s smiling cherubic face.