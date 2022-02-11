Bhaskar Nath Biswal

Like other countries during the pandemic, India also faced the challenge to sustain the learning outcomes in schools and colleges, building skills and reskilling population, providing employment and continuity of livelihood to one of the largest labour forces in the world. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the education system of the country affecting lakhs of academic institutions. The major problem before the Budget makers was the non-availability of up to date data since the data from Ministry of Education is only available up to 2019-20. Without reliable data, the impact of pandemic on enrolment and dropout rates during 2020 and 2021 could not be assessed. However, policymakers have taken into account alternate sources like smaller surveys by the government, and by citizen-led non-government agencies, such as the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021, to access the impact.

Some of the major digital initiatives for students adopted by the government during the pandemic are the DIKSHA platform, One Class One TV Channel through Swayam Prabha TV Channels. Extensive use of radio, community radio, podcasts, one DTH channel specifically for hearing impaired students in sign language, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Vidyanjali, Samagra Siksha Scheme, NIPUN Bharat Mission, National Apprenticeship Training Programme, Academic Bank of Credit, Unnatbharat Abhiyan, and e-PGPathsal.

Due to the COVID, digital education became the need of the hour and Budget 2022 rightly aimed at giving a big push to the virtual education. Digital university, increased TV channels under PMeVIDYA, 750 virtual labs in science and mathematics, and 75 skilling e-labs for simulated learning environment, a competitive mechanism for the development of quality e-content by the teachers are some of the major steps suggested by the current Budget proposed by the Finance Minister. Some other important announcements for the educational sector are setting up a Central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools, Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions and strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new the New Education Policy (NEP).

According to the 2021-22 Economic Survey, there are 7,78,842 primary schools, 4,43,643 upper primary schools, 1,51,489 secondary schools and 1,33,734 institutions offering education up to higher secondary level in the country. Similarly, the AISHE Report says that in the higher education sector there are 42,343 colleges, 1043 universities and university level institutions, 3,805 polytechnics, 3,264 nursing institutions, 3,846 teacher training institutes, 321 institutions offering PGDM and 108 institutes working under ministries. To keep going such a huge academic system during the pandemic, push towards digitalisation is the only alternative available for the nation.

The present initiatives of the Budget look minuscule before the tremendous academic system of the country but it is the right beginning. The announcement to start a digital university is a far-sighted step to increase the reach of higher education in the country. Allowing foreign universities in India to offer courses is also a step in the right direction.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the budgetary allocation of `1,04,277.72 crore for education of which `63,449.37 crore is ear marked for Department of School Education and Literacy and `40,828.35 crore for Department of Higher Education. In 2020-21, the Ministry of Education was allocated `99,311.52 crore whereas it has received a total of `93,224.31 crore.

But for a state like Odisha much more is to be done to reap the benefits of digital education. Out of 67 lakh students from class 1 to 12, over 40 lakh do not have access to smartphones and network facilities in the rural areas. Lack of proper mobile network has become a major election issue in many gram panchayats in the state.

A timely initiative has been taken by the government in the Budget as everything is becoming digital and education cannot be an exception to this. Moreover, digital education has become the saviour for the students during the calamities and more innovations are necessary to make it amicable to all. Improvement in infrastructure like affordable network, gadgets, electricity and a change in the mindset of people are required to embrace the sweeping changes. Or else the careers of our youths will be at stake and their future plans will be jeopardised.

The writer is Head, Department of Commerce, Nowrangpur College, Nabarangpur. Views are personal.