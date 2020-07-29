Mumbai: Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Tuesday evening registered an FIR in Patna against actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide. Now the news is popping up that after the registration of FIR Rhea will file a petition for anticipatory bail.

Soon after the FIR, Rhea’s lawyer was spotted visiting the actress at her house. She had a brief discussion with her lawyer for more than 2-3 hours. However, both the actress and her family members refused to talk to the media regarding the incident.

According to the information received, the family members have expressed doubt that Rhea and her family have betrayed Sushant. Grabbed his money and tortured him mentally. Not only this, Sushant was completely cut off from the family.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father further said in his statement, “When Riya saw that Sushant was not obeying her and his bank balance was also decreasing, Rhea felt that Sushant was of no use to her now. The statement claimed that Rhea was staying with Sushant till June 8. After this, she went from the house with all the cash, jewelery, laptop, password, credit card and her PIN number, all the necessary documents and treatment papers of Sushant. Rhea and her family and her co-workers have cheated, and betrayed my son under a conspiracy and used him for financial gain under pressure, by holding him hostage for a long time. Forced my son to commit suicide.”

Sushant’s father has expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Therefore, the case was filed in Patna. Adding to it, Bihar Police team reached Mumbai yesterday along with many important documents related to this case. They will interrogate the actress soon.

It is worth mentioning here that Rhea had also fired Sushant’s trusted bodyguard just before the announcement of lockdown March 22, 2020.

