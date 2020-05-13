Mumbai: As coronavirus rages across India, many filmmakers and producers are planning a different course of action. Big ticket releases such as Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo may bypass theatres and premiere directly on streaming platforms. The streaming platform is being seen as a potential saviour for the film industry.

This is a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and there is uncertainty over when cinemas will open. So production houses are looking towards digital platforms as savior.

Dilemma for production houses

The production houses are facing a dilemma. They are facing the question of going ‘direct to digital’ or waiting for theatres to open. Industry sources said that many filmmakers and production houses are exploring the option of heading to streaming platforms.

Films lined up for release on streaming platforms

A number of films are lined up for release on streaming platforms. The first among them is Shoojit Sircar’s Amitabh-Ayushman Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo. Then there is Anu Menon’s eponymous biopic on math genius Shakuntala Devi, with Vidya Balan in the title role. Another Amitabh film Chehre, is also scheduled for release on the streaming platform.

“The deal of releasing Gulabo Sitabo, and Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video has been locked. The official announcement for both the films is most likely to be made this week,” a source said Tuesday.

Ronnie Lahiri, producer of Gulabo Sitabo, neither confirmed nor denied the reports. However, he asked journalists to wait for an official statement. An insider on the team of Shakuntala Devi also did not comment about the film’s digital release. Chehre producer Anand Pandit said a digital release was under consideration.

“Given how the lockdown is panning out, a digital release for Chehre is being mulled,” Pandit said. “We will wait till the first week of June to take a final call,” he added.

Launch of other movies

Most other plans are shrouded in secrecy with officials reluctant to come on record. But the list of 2020 films which will be released on streaming platforms is long, said insiders.

Top on the list is Laxmmi Bomb, featuring Akshay Kumar and backed by Fox Star Studios. The film has reportedly been picked up by the recently launched service ‘Disney+Hotstar’. However, Hotstar representatives maintained a ‘no comment’ stance as did producer Tusshar Kapoor.

The movie, directed by Raghava Lawrence, was scheduled to be released May 22 in theatres. That is unlikely to happen with no signs of cinema theatres opening even if the lockdown ends.

The other 2020 releases – Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No 1, Jhund with Amitabh and Jahnvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena – are also likely to head to different OTT platforms.

No change in plans

Reliance Entertainment said it will wait to release two of this year’s most awaited films – Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and 83. Ranveer Singh has played the lead role in 83. The team will wait for the lockdown to be lifted and release these movies in theatres.

