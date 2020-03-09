New York: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul is thrilled to shoot an ad campaign for Hollywood star Bruce Willis here.

Nitibha shared a photo with the “legend” and a video of him while working on the ad. She captioned them: “I MET BRUCE WILLIS! Swipe left to see how good he looks in person. Had the opportunity to meet this legend and see him in action as he shot an ad campaign for @hellenergy in NYC. Pinch Meeeee!”

According to reports, she shared space with the Hollywood star.

After participating in Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner, she has become a celebrity now.

The digital sensation constantly posts about her outings, make-up essentials and more.