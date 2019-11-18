Mumbai: Actress Rashami Desai’s rumoured boyfriend and model Arhaan Khan is the latest contestant to be evicted from “Bigg Boss season 13”, and he is in “complete shock”.

“I am feeling so bad. I did not know what happen. I was playing too good. I performed all the tasks very well. I am shocked with my elimination. I was not expecting to leave the house so early. I am clueless,” Arhaan told IANS.

Arhaan came in through wild card entry two weeks ago only. His eviction brought tears in Rashami’s eyes.

Asked about his equation with Rashami, Arhaan said: “I have known Rashami for almost two years now. Before entering the house, she was just my friend but inside the house, things got a little bit changed. For the first time we spent 14 to 15 days together. (I) Got closer to her. The equation was getting stronger but I don’t know why people were not interested in watching us. If I get a chance to go back to the house, I will definitely bring out our story before whole India.”

Arhaan also wants Rashami to lift the trophy.

“Without any second thoughts, I want Rashami to win the show. She is one of the strongest contestants and she deserves to win,” he added.