Mumbai: Reality show Bigg Boss is known for contestants fighting with each other during tasks. Bigg Boss season 14 is no different. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya shocks everyone by not only naming his girlfriend but also proposing to her on national TV.

Rahul in tonight’s episode confesses in front of the contestants and world that he has been seeing her for two years now.

In the promo it is shown Rahul tells, “Today is a very a special day for me. There’s a girl in my life and that that girl’s name is Disha Parmar. God! I have never been so nervous. I don’t know why it took me so much time to ask you – Will you marry me?”

All housemates go ‘aww…’ as Rahul adds, “I will wait for the answer.”

He tells that he has known her for two years now and says, “I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world.”

It is Disha Parmar’s birthday today (November 11), and Rahul decided to make her day special by confessing his feelings for her.

There have been dating rumours between Rahul and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actress Disha Parmar for a longtime, but the former, before entering the house had denied and said, “We are just good friends.”

Looks like Rahul was waiting for the perfect moment to pop the question.

Rahul Vaidya is makeing a lot of headlines in Bigg Boss 14 because of his game strategy. Salman Khan has also praised his game plans.

Talking about Disha Parmar, she is a Telly heartthrob. She started his career in the year 2012 with the TV serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha. She has also been a part of the Box Office Cricket League. Disha Parmar was also seen in the TV serial Woh Apna Sa.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha have been dating each other for a long time.