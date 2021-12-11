Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh’s relationship is making headlines. From Ritesh’s pictures going viral on social media with another wife and a child to Rakhi and Ritesh kissing each other on the show.

The coming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is going to spice up their romance.

Well it is from the latest episode in which Rakhi and Ritesh shared an adorable moment while they were with other housemates in the garden. They were discussing their marriage with other contestants and they started teasing them shouting “Kiss kiss kiss.”

Ritesh went near to Rakhi pulled her closer and after looking into each other’s eyes with love, they kissed each other. Ritesh kissed Rakhi on her lips and she was so surprised by his gesture that couldn’t stop herself from blushing after he moved away from her.

Looking at them all the contestants started teasing Rakhi.

While on one side these moments are grabbing the attention, pictures of Ritesh with his other wife and a child going viral on social media is also creating headlines. Everyone is waiting to know the truth.