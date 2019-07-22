In the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, contestants have often attempted various mind games to show their ‘showmance’ where they pretended to be in love with a fellow contestant.

So here’s a list of ‘Big Boss’ couples who fooled everyone into believing that their love was real:

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra

When Bandgi was removed from the BB house, she had given interviews about how her affection and love for Puneesh was true and not just for the cameras. She recently tried to prove his love for Puneeth on his birthday but she has clearly forgotten that viewers have already watched them discuss faking a relationship to get by inside the BB house.

Prince Narula and Nora Fatehi

In the wake of winning two reality shows, ‘Roadies’ and ‘Splitsvilla’, Prince was very excited to get a hat-trick by winning Bigg Boss’ Season 9. Part of his game plan was falling in love with wildcard entrant Nora Fatehi after his SO Yuvika Chaudhary got ousted. People cherished their chemistry and Prince even won the reality show. But, as soon as the season finished, they proceeded like nothing had occurred before.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

This can be termed as a completely scripted sentiment of love to fool us. The two actors met on the set of the show and soon, love blossomed. If truth be told, Upen proposed to Karishma on ‘Bigg Boss’ and took advantage of their BB fame. Upen and Karishma went their separate ways subsequent to completing two reality shows: ‘MTV Love School’ and ‘ Nach Baliye’.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Salman Khan’s favorite Tanishaa fell in love with actor Armaan Kohli but at the same time, as most BB couples, their relationship did not sustain after the show ended. One of their fellow contestants, Shilpa Agnihotri, had said in an interview that Tanishaa was simply utilizing Armaan to gain support.

