Patna: More than 20 people, including four senior office-bearers of the Bihar BJP unit, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the party’s headquarters. This information was given by BJP’s Bihar unit chief, Sanjay Jaiswal here Tuesday. Reports in a section of the media here, however, stated that the number of people found infected was as high as 75.

Official statements

Jaiswal, nonetheless, maintained ‘only 24 samples are positive’. “These reports are of preliminary rapid tests. We are still awaiting the results of the comprehensive QT-RPR. None of those who have tested positive are having any symptoms. Yet, by way of abundant caution, they have all quarantined themselves at home,” he added.

Jaiswal said the samples were collected Monday at the request of the party office. The request was made after it was learnt that a person who visited the BJP office recently had tested positive. “Samples of 110 people were collected. These included not just party functionaries but all other staff members hired for running errands,” informed Jaiswal.

Top leaders hit by virus

Jaiswal did not disclose how many party functionaries were among those who tested positive, BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand however, confirmed these included ‘four office-bearers’.

Also read: Complaint filed in Bihar court against Ramdev over COVID-19 medicine claim

Party sources said the office-bearers were state vice-presidents Radhan Mohan Sharma and Rajesh Sharma. The two others were Bihar unit general secretary Devesh Kumar and general secretary (organisation) Nagendra.

The BJP party office is situated on the Bir Chand Patel Marg. It has been thoroughly sanitised.

Taking potshots

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took potshots at the saffron party. He said their ‘office has become a corona hotspot and they are busy conducting virtual rallies and spreading infections thereby’.

“I wonder to which jamaat (creed) these BJP leaders belong,” Yadav quipped. The pun was alluding to the infamous Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Highest single-day spike

Meanwhile Bihar recorded the worst single-day spike of 1,432 COVID-19 cases Tuesday. It pushed the total tally of COVID-19 affected people in Bihar to 18,853, the health department said. Notably, Tuesday marked the third consecutive day when Bihar reported fresh COVID-19 cases in four digits. The previous biggest single-day increase was registered Sunday when 1,266 people tested positive for the infection.

Total lockdown

Keeping in mind the fast spreading of COVID-19, the Bihar government has declared total lockdown in the state July 16-31. This information was shared by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in a tweet.

Modi said the 15-day lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub divisional and block headquarters. “The government has taken a decision to this effect. Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine,” Modi said on his official Twitter handle.