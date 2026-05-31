Kolkata: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Sunday alleged that he suffered head injuries after being mobbed by BJP workers in front of a police station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

The incident occurred when he visited the police station to submit a memorandum against the arrest of TMC workers after the Assembly elections. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee visited the Sreerampore MP’s residence following the alleged incident, and accused the BJP of murdering democracy.

While the TMC MP claimed that BJP supporters were responsible for the attack on him, the ruling party denied the allegation and said that locals were expressing their anger against TMC leaders across the state.

This came a day after TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up allegedly by locals when he visited Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district to meet families of post-poll violence victims.

Tension prevailed outside the Chanditala police station as a group of people waved black flags at Kalyan Banerjee and shouted thief at him and the other TMC delegation.

Kalyan Banerjee alleged that he was struck on the head during the protest and sustained an injury. He was seen holding a cloth to the back of his head.

All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding, he told reporters, blaming BJP supporters for the incident.

The Lok Sabha MP staged a dharna, alleging police inaction. He also asserted that the TMC would continue its protests against BJP-sponsored attacks.

A large police contingent and central forces were deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation.

Following the incident, former chief minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee visited Kalyan Banerjee’s residence. TMC posted on X a photo of the former chief minister beside the MP, who had a bandage on his forehead.

In the post, the party said, Those who believe that violence and intimidation can silence us have learnt nothing from history. Every attack only strengthens our determination to fight for truth and justice. The truth cannot be suppressed. Justice cannot be denied. We will not back down.

In a separate post, Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters had attacked TMC leaders on two days in a row.

Yesterday, BJP supporters brutally attacked and lynched TMC Lok Sabha Floor Leader Abhishek Banerjee. The terrifying videos are in the public domain. Today, our chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Kalyan Banerjee, was also a victim of a planned BJP attack. BJP is murdering democracy, she said.