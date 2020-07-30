Mumbai: The Bihar police team which is here in connection with their probe into the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not follow established protocols, a Maharashtra minister said Thursday. Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said what the Bihar police were doing was wrong.

A team of the Bihar police arrived here Wednesday to probe an ‘abetment to suicide’ case registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna connection with the death of Rajput. Incidentally Rhea Chakraborty had been the girlfriend of Rajput before the actor’s demise.

“The Mumbai police have registered a case… from day one, we are investigating it (the suicide). Whenever a police team from a different state visits another state for investigation, there are some protocols which are to be followed.. these were not followed,” Desai told a news channel here.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had Wednesday ruled out a CBI probe into the death of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment n June 14.

“The Mumbai police are investigating the case and there is no question of the case being handed over to the CBI,” Deshmukh had said.

Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Rajput’s father, lodged a complaint Tuesday against Chakraborty, the deceased actor’s friend, and six others in Patna. A four-member team of the Patna police arrived at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-I) of Mumbai crime branch, a police official had said Wednesday.

The Mumbai police have already questioned several people from the film industry.