Patna: A district court in Rohtas in Bihar has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl. After the Additional Sessions Judge pronounced the judgement, the family members of the victim said that they have finally got justice.

In November 2020, Balram Singh, a resident of Dalmianagar in Rohtas district, had kidnapped the 10-year-old daughter of a neighbour, whom he later raped and killed inside his own house.

“After the commission of crime, the accused strangulated the victim and dumped the body in a box inside the house. The family members of the girl had sought death penalty for Singh,” said a member of the victim’s family, requesting anonymity.

The then DSP, Satyaveer Singh, had swiftly initiated action against Singh which had led to his arrest.

On the basis of evidences and statements from the victim’s family members and neighbours, he had prepared a strong charge-sheet against the accused that was produced in a fast-track court for speedy legal proceedings.

The judgement has been pronounced within eight months of the incident.