New Delhi: Over 30 per cent of 1,064 candidates in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Twenty-three per cent or 244 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said.

As many as 328 or 31 per cent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. A total of 375 or 35 per cent have given their financial assets worth crores of rupees while five candidates have declared zero assets, the report said.

According to the report, 30 (73 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from the RJD have declared criminal cases against themselves and 22 (54 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

About 21 (72 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from the BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves and 13 (45 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

The poll body report said that about 24 (59 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from the LJP have declared criminal cases against themselves and 20 (49 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

About 12 (57 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from the Congress, 15 (43 per cent) out of 35 candidates analysed from the JD(U) and eight (31 per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from the BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Nine (43 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from the Congress, 10 (29 per cent) out of 35 candidates analysed from the JD(U) and 5(19 per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from the BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

As many as 29 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and out of 29 candidates, three have declared cases related to rape, the report said.

The report said that 21 candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves and 62 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder against them.

The details of the financial background of the candidates were also given in the report.

“Out of the 1,064 candidates, 375 (35 per cent) are crorepatis. Among the major parties, 39 (95 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from RJD, 31 (89 per cent) out of 35 candidates analysed from JD(U), 24 (83 per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP, 30 (73 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from LJP, 14 (67 per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from the INC (Congress) and 12(46 per cent) out of 26 candidates from the BSP have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore,” the report said.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections is Rs 1.99 crore, the report said.

“Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 35 JD(U) candidates analysed is Rs. 8.12 crores, 41 RJD candidates analysed is Rs 6.98 crores, 21 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 6.03 crores, 41 LJP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.62 crores, 29 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.10 crores and 26 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.36 crore,” it said.

As many as 453 or (43 per cent) candidates have declared liabilities in their affidavits, it said.

The findings of the report were unveiled in a press conference by ADR.